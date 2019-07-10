“Think Positive and good things happen.” That’s what Charlie Bucket did and he made out pretty well in the end. But it also took a lot of character for the youngster to prevail.

Charlie is the lead character in the Vermillion Players’ children’s theater production “Willy Wonka Jr.” For those old enough to remember the movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” this is the stage version that was created in connection to Roald Dahl’s children’s novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

This is a journey of child whose family is very poor, but is loved by many because he’s a good kid. Logan McCabe plays Charlie in the VP production, and does so with confidence.

Willy Wonka, played admirably by Mason Christianson, is looking for a successor to run his factory because he has decided to step away. The factory is in the same town where Charlie lives, and Charlie’s Grandpa Joe used to work there. Grandpa Joe is played by Jarod Chmiel, who does well in portraying a bit of a grump.

Long story short, Wonka is looking for someone to take over and has decided on a lottery of sorts. Five golden tickets have been placed in the wrapping of a Wonka candy bar and, as the audience will learn, can be found all over the world.

Those who get the tickets will take a guided tour of the factory by Wonka, who is looking for his successor.

The first garner a ticket is Augustus Gloop, a German who eats candy all the time. Nolan Hansen plays the gluttonous Augustus to hilt with a German accent. Attending the tour with him is his mother, Mrs. Gloop, played by Camille Stadler. Stadler’s beautiful voice sets her apart from the others.

The second ticket winner is found by spoiled girl from Brazil. Veruca Salt comes from a rich family whose father, Mr. Salt (played by Aaron Hughes), gives her anything she wants. Playing Veruca is Olivia Yedinak, and the bratty and abrasive nature of the character comes through with Yedinak’s talent.

The third ticket is found by gum-chewing girl who only ate the chocolate in order to try to get a ticket. Violet Beauregarde is played by Annalyse Mathe. The annoying gum-smacking and touch of southern accent by Mathe create the not-so-adorable little prima donna.

Glorianna Birkett plays Mrs. Beauregarde, who seems to be rather frustrated with her little angel.

Charlie’s family is going through some tough times while on the hunt for a ticket. His father, played by Jimmy Birkett, loses his job at the toothpaste factory, and money is tight. Mrs. Bucket, played by Alexa Bennett, does what she can in providing for the family, whose center is Charlie.

Also living with Bucket home are Grandma Josephina (Emma Donze), Grandpa George (Ethan Kane) and Grandma Georgina (Megan Henkel).

The Buckets live by the credo of being positive — think positive and good things will happen. Because of this, the maladies the family is dealing with is not deterring them from being happy.

Meanwhile, the fourth ticket is found in California by Mike Teavee. Mike, played precociously by Levi Rients, loves everything television. This version is updated to include cell phones and tablets, which Mike is quite familiar with in his viewing habits.

Through various efforts and by chance, Charlie gets the fifth ticket.

With all five tickets spoken for, the rest of the play becomes a look at the tests facing the recipients.

One by one, the children fall short of expectation and bow out of the running until the end, when, well. You will need to see what happens if you don’t already know.

However, even if you do, it’s worth the two hours out of the evening to see a talented group of young actors and dancers performing quite well.

The choreography is more modern, especially with the Oompa-Loompas doing their thing. This group — played by Alexa Bennett, Jimmy Birkett, Isabelle Buchenau, Avery Butler, Emma Donze, Elijah Hartke, Joshua Hartke, Megan Henkel, Tyler Hoover, Jozalyn Jones, Ethan Kane, Sophia Karr, Alexis Legner, Jayvion Maxon, Brooklyn McBride, Sienna Metz, Raegan Montello, Samantha Myers, Tanner Norman, Meeya Prawl, Casey Rients, Alix Robinson, Payton Semmens, Conrad Skrzypiec, Kooper Wiles and Isaac Yedinak — are wonderful and athletic. There is a lot required for what they are doing and they nail it.

The play is directed by Krista Chmiel, who also does the choreography with the help of Kevin Kuska.

Adding to the cast is a group of youngsters who could bring talent to the Chautauqua stage in the years to come. Making up the Candy Kids and Children’s Choir are (Candy Kids) Lynley Bartlett, Katie Borders, Isabelle Buchenau, Avery Butler, Grasey Cool, Kally Cotter, Kyra Cotter, Abram Cutrell, Nola Dial, Olivia Edinger, Meghan Gentry, Nolan Hansen, Josie Harms, Elijah Hartke, Joshua Hartke, Jade Henry, Piper Henry, Tyler Hoover, Avery Horning, Kasi Hughes, Kori Mae Johnson, Jozalyn Jones, Michael Jones, Sophia Karr, Rozalyn Krenz, Rachel Krominga, Alexis Legner, Tiffany Legner, Annalyse Mathe, Jayvion Maxon, Brooklyn McBride, Logan McCabe, Colin McKay, Ava Metz, Sienna Metz, Brookelyn Miles, Olivia Miller, Raegan Montello, Cora Morris, Samantha Myers, Tanner Norman, Sarah Potter, Meeya Prawl, Emma Reichardt, Max Reichardt, Casey Rients, Levi Rients, Alix Robinson, Lauren Russow, Tiffany Rustman, Maddie Sancken, Payton Semmens, Krysti Skrzypiec, Lauren Snyder, Dani Taylor, Brooklyn Tissiere, Kooper Wiles, Brianna Wurl, Isaac Yedinak, Olivia Yedinak and (Children’s Choir) Ella Ashcraft, Brooklyn Bates, Emma Bolen, Natalie Borders, Nate Buchenau, Phoenix Butler, Jewel Chapman, Kaelan Chmiel, Reagan Connor, Adrianna Cutrell, Isla Davis, Lily Davis, Patrick Diaz, Corban Dyck, Haddie Fearman, Ava Hammer, Emmalee Hammer, Elizabeth Hansen, Mara Hansen, Kylie Hinds, Michael Josefik, Ryann Krenz, Amelia Maier, Ashlynn McCabe, Kearney McKay, Elijah Miller, Ivan Morris, Annabell Oaf, Hannah Pinne, Addyson Pittenger, Addison Prendergast, Abbie Rapp, Brittany Rustman, Trinity Smith, Oliver Snyder, Alexis Taylor, Alyssa Taylor, Katelyn Taylor, Caitlin Teske, Riley Thorson, Sophia Winebrinner and Henry Yedinak.

One of the scenes where one of the ticket winners fails involves the Squirrels. The group of Kally Cotter, Kyra Cotter, Kori Mae Johnson, Tiffany Legner, Ava Metz, Olivia Miller and Brooklyn Tissiere make up the squirrels.

Making up the singers in the Golden Age of Chocolate number are Lynley Bartlett, Avery Butler, Joshua Hartke, Alexis Legner, Jayvion Maxon, Samantha Myers, Tanner Norman and Lauren Snyder.

One of the top numbers is one made famous by Sammy Davis Jr., “The Candy Man.” Joe Gilmor plays the Candy Man, who is the person who suggests the candy bar Charlie that ends up having the golden ticket.

Conrad Skrzypiec plays Phineous Trout, the reporter who updates the ticket tote throughout the first act.

Also providing support are Rosalyn Krenz as Matilda and Elijah Hartke as James.

“Willy Wonka Jr.” opens Wednesday at Chautauqua Park. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the curtain rising at 7:30. It will through Sunday.