WOODHULL — The sixth annual Fun Fest begins Saturday, July 20, with a 5K run at 8 a.m., followed by a Family Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. Lindsey Brown is chairperson for the event and has promoted the race through area running clubs. In previous years, the race drew more than 100 runners.

Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. and there are trophies for various age groups. After the race, runners will be provided fruits and snacks, Brown said.

Activities continue throughout the day at the park in Woodhull. This includes pony and carriage rides, face painting, straw scramble, sponge toss, pool noodle fishing, human foosball, nine square, shoot-out, free throw contest and a kiddie tractor pull, with ribbons for all and trophies to winners.

The day also includes a dunk tank, an ice cream social sponsored by Woodhull churches, bingo in the park pavilion and a firemen’s water fight. There is a Strongman Contest with weigh-ins at 8 a.m., and the event begins at 11 a.m.

The AlWood Lions Club hearing bus will provide this service at no charge and the Clover firemen will have a demonstration.

The Harvest Church youth group will sell pop and water, and the Lemonade Gang of young people will direct proceeds to the Alpha Elementary School playground fund.

Evening events on Division Street include barbecue ribs sponsored by the End Zone and pork chops served at Genisio’s. Local musicians will perform before the street dance at 8 p.m.

Alice Barnett is chairman of the WINN committee for the event and says all funds go toward the celebration next year. A number of businesses and churches have made donations to help sponsor this year’s event. They are listed on the flyers and on the T-shirts worn by participants and workers.

The WINN committee is officially the Woodhull Invites New Neighbors and helps sponsor other community events.