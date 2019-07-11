The White County Board had a meeting on Tuesday,July 9th 2019. O’Daniel Trucking was awarded the bid for the pavement patching project on four and half miles of the Maunie Road. The bid from O’daniel trucking was $194,250.00. Ron McAnulty stated he had spoken to Chris Mitchell of George Mitchell Drilling, Mitchell would appreciate an amendment showing the county’s support for oil and gas, the board approved unanimously.

The resolution for White County Trustees to sell the propertys’ 19-01- 209-014 and 19-01-209- 015 and 19-01-209-013 to Stephen Niehaus for $815.00 per lot was approved. Ron McAnulty stated that the Ambulance Service made $5,000.00 in June. But the service had not yet contributed to the Dispatch Service and probably should be. McAnulty also stated the White County Jail is $2,000.00 under budget, he stated the jail is making money.

Brian Ray the County Engineer stated that work has begun on the Southern end of Bel Air road, by ET Simonds, delays may be expected around three weeks, as long as we have the weather for it. Pam Armstrong reported , since moving the checking accounts to interest bearing accounts, the county has made $25,000.00 since the middle of May. She stated she was able to save early termination fees switching over the checking accounts. She also secured a 2.25% interest on the funds and she hopes to make $100,000.00 by the end of the year. Armstrong also stated the 2019 tax season is coming, and the taxes may be delayed due to events beyond our control. The taxes may not go out till September 1st, she stated the first installment won’t be due till October 1st, instead of September this year. But the second installment will still be due in Mid November.

Around two dozen people showed up to support County Animal Control Officer Wayne Spicer. Citizens spoke up an praised Spicer, and asked if he could have his job back. Spicer spoke and asked what was going to happen to the animals that are picked up including if they would be euthanized after seven days. The Board had no answer for him. Board member Ken Usery stated his displeasure with spicer keeping records on the animals. Spicer stated he would provide the records to State’s Attorney Denton Aud. Usery stated two animals had only been picked up since Spicer’s termination, and one was sent to a rescue after nine days, and the other was claimed by it’s owner after three days.

Spicer went on to say, That they did not even have a state license, when he took over he worked with Denton Aud and got the adoption policy to get the dogs adopted out. He also stated, he got the air conditioner donated, and the funds donated for the electric bill. The state statute plainly states the dogs can’t be in heat more than 85 degrees, it is 90 degree weather and the dogs are outside. Usery replied there isn’t none out there. Spicer stated but there was a little beagle he had went out there, and that little thing was burning up, and there is no reason not to have that dog inside. Spicer stated don’t make him have to go to the Department of Ag for not living up to the state statue.

The last thing was by the visitors, was a media member question to the board on Open Meetings Act compliance. The county has a new website but is failing to follow the OMA and mail out agendas to media at least 48 hours prior to the meetings, the agenda for this meeting was nowhere to be found online. It was also brought to the attention that the last five months of the County Board’s financial reports are not available to the public, and legally they should be on the county’s website. States Attorney Denton Aud , was noted to be getting information after the meeting from officials.