CANTON-Betty Louise Hummel, 84, of Canton passed away at 6 a.m. at the Loft Nursing Home in Normal. She was born on Sept. 14, 1934 in Havana to Dewey and Minnie (Towery) Birchfield.

Betty is survived by three children, Marc (Ann) Hummel of Clifton, Marilyn (Gary) Jenkins of Algona, Washington and Nancy (John Drew) Newlon of Danvers; four grandchildren, Jennifer (J) Colbert of Bradley, Jessica Hummel of Macomb, Kara Jenkins of Stockton, California, and Jason Hummel of Normal; two great-grandchildren, Jack Colbert and Dustin Hummel; sister, Martha Brown of Springfield; and sister-in-law, Sandy Birchfield of Havana. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Herbert Birchfield.

Betty worked for 16 years a receptionist for Dr. Edwin F. Baker and then as a switchboard operator for Graham Hospital for 19 years.

We would like to thank our mother for her love and always being there for us and our families.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Hurley Funeral Home, 217 N. Plum St., Havana. Pastor Daniel Swihart will be officiating with burial to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Havana. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Graham Hospital Gift Shop. Online condolences may be left at www.hurleyfh.com. Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of the arrangements.