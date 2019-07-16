Fulton County 4-H operates a foodstand during the Fulton County Fair in July, coming up this year July 22-27.

LEWISTOWN-Fulton County 4-H operates a foodstand during the Fulton County Fair in July, coming up this year July 22-27.

The foodstand is manned by volunteer 4-H leaders, 4-H members, parents of those 4-H members, and other volunteers. Fulton County 4-H is part of University of Illinois Extension.

The 4-H foodstand serves sandwiches (butterfly pork chops, ribeyes, pork burgers, hot dogs, and turkey), potato chips, applesauce, fudgesicles, candy bars, biscuits and gravy for breakfast, donuts, pop, iced tea, lemonade, coffee, milk, orange juice, and more.

Several thousand sandwiches are sold during the Fulton County Fair.

The stand is open every day that the fair is in operation, and closes around 10 p.m. each night of the fair. Two managers split the hours of the day, so there is always someone there in charge who has been instructed in food safety rules and policies. They work under the direction of University of Illinois Extension staff. There are several local men and women who volunteer to cook the meat on the grills.

Prior to the fair, the 4-H club leaders indicate which four-hour shift(s) their club can work. Some clubs work more than one shift. There are 18 individual 4-H clubs in Fulton County.

This is the clubs’ responsibility toward helping with countywide 4-H fundraising.

The clubs are asked to bring about 12 to 14 people for their shift, including several adults. Some of the jobs must be done by adults. No one under age 16 is allowed to handle the money.

The 4-H foodstand provides lots of opportunities for kids to learn new skills.

When they first arrive, they have to wash their hands at the hand washing station. If they go outside the foodstand and come back in, they have to wash their hands again.

Everyone has a job to do. The kids mostly stay at their stations, whether it is to get pop from the cooler, put ice in cups, fill trays with orders, put meat on buns, wrap sandwiches, etc.

They take turns at the order window, where they have order sheets with all the menu items listed. The order taker fills out the order sheet, and then places it on a tray to move down the line.

They learn valuable “people skills” at the order window, too. Working as a team makes the busy times flow more smoothly. Some of the members carry trays of meat back and forth from the grills to the roaster area inside. Others stay outside, cleaning tables and picking up trash. Others keep the condiment area stocked, napkin dispensers filled, and trays cleaned up.

There is plenty of work to go around.

Many kids say that working at the 4-H foodstand is one of their favorite parts of 4-H. They have a fun time there, but also learn foodservice techniques and rules, valuable teamwork skills, and the satisfying feeling of a successful group effort. Prior to the foodstand, a clean-up day is held, and much ordering and shopping goes on to be ready for the big week of the fair.

The money raised at the 4-H foodstand goes toward supporting 4-H programs and resources in Fulton County.

With state funding lower than it used to be, the foodstand profits are more important than ever.

For information on 4-H, call 547-3711, or visit our website at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/fmpt/fulton4h/