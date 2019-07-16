A video featuring interviews from employees and elected officials from the Canton City Building will air on Canton, Lewistown and Cuba cable channel 22 starting at noon Thursday.

It will be on a 24-hour repeat play.

Among those interviewed were Public Safety Officer Ed Glad and Mayor Kent McDowell in addition to other employees who work there.

The interviews took place to help provide useful information to Canton area citizens.

The video is also designed to capture the history of Canton City Hall in 2019.

It is produced by Joe Ginger’s Video Service.