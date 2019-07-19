Under a former administration, the Siesta Motel, an oft described ‘eye sore’, it its latter years, was acquired and demolished.

CANTON-Under a former administration, the Siesta Motel, an oft described ‘eye sore’, it its latter years, was acquired and demolished.

In an April, 2017 letter-to-the-editor printed in the Ledger, the city attorney at the time, noted, following acquisition, the property was sold for a multimillion dollar development.

As a result, one of the four main entrances to the community saw immense improvement.

Over two years later the new hotel has yet to be constructed.

The issue of adding a possible addendum to the real estate agreement with the City of Canton and Royal Hospitality LLC relative to the former Siesta site was a topic of discussion at the Tuesday night meeting of Canton City Council.

City Attorney, Curtis Lane said they have an incomplete hotel site in Joliet, “I think we should be done with this,” he advised council.

City Engineer, Keith Plavec, noted he had reached out to contractors who have done construction work for Royal Hospitality.

Plavec said they relayed Royal Hospitality pays very well, their buildings are structurally sound, but they move at their own pace.

Canton, said Plavec, would be their only property that was entirely new construction. The other two properties they own are re-habbed.

Alderman John Lovell said while the situation is discouraging, he’s not sure if they should cut ties yet, noting it may take them a couple of years to complete the hotel, but a lengthy construction time may be better than having something such as storage lockers on the site.

Alderman Jeff Fritz said he understood Lovell’s thoughts noting there had been storage lockers on the west side in the past, but he was inclined to take a chance on Royal Hospitality.

Alderman Ryan Mayhew does not want to continue a relationship with Royal Hospitality saying he doesn’t want them to start and stop, start and stop (work).

“Some of the hold up is on us,” said Alderman Justin Nelson in response to Ryan Mayhew.

Attorney Lane said there was no comparison in Royal Hospitality holding things up for 17 months+ to the City Council having two month’s worth of meetings.

Added Ryan Mayhew, “We were reaching out to them more than they were reaching out to us.”

Nelson told Ryan Mayhew he was assuming they (Royal Hospitality) weren’t going to finish the project.

“I’m not worried they’re not going to finish. I’m worried they’re not going to start,” said Mayor Kent McDowell.

Said Alderman Quin Mayhew, “They signed a contract. Where do you stop?”

Attorney Lane responded, “There is no contract.”

Lane reiterated the city owns the property.

The motion made by Alderman West was to DENY the addendum and seconded by Alderman Ryan Mayhew.

A ‘yes’ vote meant they did not want to move forward.

A ‘no’ vote meant they wanted to continue to move forward with Royal Hospitality.

By a vote of 5-3 the council voted to move forward with Royal Hospitality:

Justin Nelson-No

Angie Lingenfelter-No

Jeff Fritz-No

Craig West-Yes

Angela Hale-No

John Lovell-No

Ryan Mayhew-Yes

Quin Mayhew-Yes

Following the vote, Alderwoman Angie Lingenfelter asked Lane if it would make a difference if Royal Hospitality knew they had a deadline.

“We’ve already done that,” said Lane.

Ryan Mayhew said they were getting into the ‘what if’ game, “They’ve done nothing in 17 months.”

Lane encouraged council to email him with their comments and what they want him to do in regards to Royal Hospitality, “I’ll bring it again. You can vote on it again.”