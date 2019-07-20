Aftermath of historic floods prompts calls for damage reporting, dredging

MACOMB — As Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois officials elected to U.S. Congress continue to push for emergency funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, state Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, encourages area residents to report flood damage.

According to Sen. Tracy, the importance of reporting flood damage is so Illinois has an accurate figure to report to FEMA.

“Earlier this week, the governor asked residents around the state to assess any damage they received from local flooding, and report it as soon as they can to officials at their counties’ emergency management agencies,” Sen. Tracy said. “This information is needed to determine if the state will be eligible to receive recovery funding from the federal government.”

A formal request must be submitted by Aug. 3. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has teams available to assist counties with damage assessment. The state has established a website that allows residents and business owners to submit an initial report online. The submission is later forwarded to the appropriate county emergency management agency for follow-up reporting. The form can be completed online at: https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/2019Floods/Pages/default.aspx.



Emergency dredging



On Thursday, Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, led lawmakers in a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mississippi Valley Division supporting emergency funding for dredging. Such requests have already been made by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District, but the funding comes from above. According to information from Bustos’ office, the funding would return the Mississippi and Illinois rivers to authorized channel levels.

The push comes from the recent historic flood levels experienced across the Midwest. The movement of goods along the rivers was halted for months on the upper Mississippi River, which in turn halted movement of goods on the Illinois River.

“It’s crucial we address the health of our waterways and help restore navigability following this historic flooding,” said Bustos.

“The Mississippi and Illinois Rivers play a major role in the overall economic well-being of our region and are responsible for getting tons of goods to market for our farmers and businesses each year. I urge the Army Corps of Engineers to grant this funding request quickly and thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for joining me.”

“Communities across the 18th District have felt the impact of historic flooding this spring in the Midwest, which has shut down locks and dams along the Mississippi River and prevents the flow of goods. As folks in Illinois try to make up for lost shipping time, emergency dredging is required to ensure the river remains navigable,” said LaHood.

“The Rock Island District continues to work tirelessly to mitigate the effects of flooding, especially on our farmers, and I am proud to join this bipartisan group to urge swift approval of this emergency funding request.”

The letter to Maj. Gen. Richard Kaiser, commander of the Mississippi Valley Division, notes $6.7 million was identified for emergency dredging needs on the upper Mississippi River with an anticipated shortfall date of Aug. 10. About $5 million is needed for the Illinois River dredging. The letter also notes Congress authorized $908 million in disaster funding for operations and maintenance activities, which includes emergency dredging.



The letter can be read in full online at: https://bit.ly/2Y4fvsB



