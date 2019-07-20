Ingersoll Middle School Boys’ Baseball will have open field practice July 29, 31 and Aug. 2, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Athletic Park, Diamond 2.

CANTON-Ingersoll Middle School Boys’ Baseball will have open field practice July 29, 31 and Aug. 2, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Athletic Park, Diamond 2.

To participate, the student/athlete must have their school physical.

Open field practice is NOT mandatory!

Seventh and eighth grade IMS baseball tryouts will be Monday, Aug. 5, 3:30 p.m. at Athletic Park, Diamond 2.

To tryout, they must be going in seventh or eighth grade this fall.

Any questions?

Call Mike Walters, 338-6272 or Josiah Martin, 224-2721.