LEWISTOWN-Clarence Albert Smith, 72, of Lewistown and formerly of Havana, passed away at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Graham Hospital in Canton.

A graveside service will be held at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown with Reverend Fred Albanito officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. To view Clarence’s life tribute video or to send online condolences visit www.henrylange.com.