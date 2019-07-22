Lonnie R. Hankins

age 71, of Carmi

Lonnie R. Hankins,

71, of Carmi, passed

away at 8:50 a.m., Saturday,

July 20, 2019 at his

residence. He was born in

Enfield, IL on December 2,

1947 the son of Earl Wayne

and Alpha Elizabeth (Newman)

Hankins. Lonnie

married Laverne Fantone,

December 6, 1969,

he then married Connie

Ashley on April 28, 1990

and she preceded him in

death on April 23, 2004.

He served in the Army

during Vietnam, where he

received 2 purple hearts.

Lonnie was a technician at

General Electric. He was a

member of the VFW post

#3851 and the American

Legion post # 224. Lonnie

was a member of the Carmi

Country Club where he

loved playing golf on Tuesday

and Friday mornings

with his best buddies. He

had recently enjoyed worship

at the First United

Methodist Church. Lonnie

was an avid University of

Kentucky basketball fan.

Lonnie is survived by his

companion Donna Whitley,

two sons, Lewis and

Kendra Hankins, of West

Frankfort and Brian and

Nancy Hankins, of Pequot

Lake, MN; a daughter, Lisa

and Justin Quartana, of

Galatia, IL, step-daughter,

Diana Hurt, of Nashville,

TN; two sisters, Iva Denwitty,

of Enfield and Linda

Sandusky, of Carmi; seven

grandchildren, Christopher,

Nicholas, Trinity and

Brandon Hankins, William

, Isabel and Maggie Quartana.

He was preceded in

death by a sister, Kathy

Fleck and his parents, Earl

and Alpha.

Funeral Services for

Lonnie R. Hankins,71, of

Carmi will be held at 3:00

p.m., Wednesday, July 24,

2019 at Campbell Funeral

Home in Carmi with

Clint Willis and Braden

Willis officiating. Burial

will be at the Enfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be

from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00

p.m., Tuesday, July 23,

2019 and again Wednesday

from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00

p.m. at Campbell Funeral

Home in Carmi. Military

graveside services will

be held by the combined

units of the American Legion

and VFW. Memorial

contributions may be

made in Lonnie’s memory

to the Carmi Country Club

for a Memorial in Lonnie’s

name and will be accepted

at Campbell Funeral

Home in Carm