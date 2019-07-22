Maria D. Long, 85, of Canton, passed away at 10:30 a.m. at Graham Hospital in Canton.

She was born Feb. 3, 1934 in Madrid, Spain, to Jose and Petra (Munoz) Matran. Maria married Charles Long on Sept. 19, 1959 in Madrid, Spain. Charles preceded Maria in death on March 27, 1981.

Surviving are daughter, Carol (Joe) Gauwitz of Canton; grandchildren, Keith (Sarah) Hood of Lewistown, Marquilla (Aaron) Schiro of Freeport, Florida, Ricky (Kelly) Bollinger of Astoria and Robby (Darcy) Bollinger of Ipava; 12 great-grandchildren, Milo Hood, Oscar Hood, Arlo Hood, Alajsia Schiro, Dredikk Schiro, Zakade Schiro, Kodi Bollinger, Kaili Bollinger, Hailie Bollinger, Kaydon Bollinger, Drew Fletcher and Leah Bollinger; brother, Manolo (Pepita) Matran of Madrid, Spain; and Marisa Caballero of Madrid, Spain.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jose Matran.

Maria was a homemaker. She also worked as a seamstress and a babysitter and was a wonderful cook. She was of the Catholic faith.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25 at Shawgo Memorial Home in Astoria. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Interment will be at Astoria Cemetery in Astoria. Memorials may be made to the Canton Rescue Squad or Grace Bible Church

