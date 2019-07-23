Most school districts use summer break to take care of maintenance they couldn’t otherwise do when classes are in session.

LEWISTOWN-Most school districts use summer break to take care of maintenance they couldn’t otherwise do when classes are in session.

Re-doing gym floors is one of the larger projects some undertake.

Lewistown High is among the schools in the area doing so, but there’s a backstory to this project.

Four alums of Lewistown High teamed up for the project, Clayton Hatfill, Head Coach of the Lewistown High Boys’ Basketball team; Brandon Duncan; Joey McLaughlin, Assistant High School Girls’ Basketball Coach and Ryan Bull.

Said Hatfill, “We all graduated from Lewistown and played (basketball) in kind of the same era—the mid 2000’s.”

McLaughlin played for one of the most well known former coaches in the area, Mel Casper, but Hatfill played for someone a bit more familiar to him, “I actually played for my father (Brad Hatfill) who took Coach Casper’s coaching job. Duncan and Bull also played for my dad as well.”

“We had this sanded clean (gym floor) and we started from scratch. It was a lot of work in here and a lot of prep,” said Duncan.

He continued, “For the center circle and my Indians (art work on the gym floor) I made stencils at home in my driveway.”

The Board of Education had the final say in the ultimate design.

Duncan gave the Board of Education around 30 to 40 mock-ups, “This is what they went with. After we had the set design, I went home and started to put together stencils that we could come out here put on the court, center them and then trace them out, start taping and painting.

It’s a long process. We had been talking about the gym project in meetings since October so, yes, it’s been a long process.”

Deciding on a design may have taken some time, but the actual hands-on hours invested in the project is mind boggling, “The Indian heads alone were probably 85 to 90 hours of work.”

The Indians were the first part of the project followed by clear coating.

Next, came painting said Duncan, “We did our rectangle. We started putting our coaches’ box logos which we did the LCHS again, just changed them up quite a bit and then once I got my crew started on the in-lines I started doing the center. I got it all lined up, measured, taped off; again, everything is done in tape. When you pull that tape, it just gives you that crisp, perfect line. One of the most satisfying things in the world is pulling that tape and seeing that perfect line-especially painting gyms. It’s amazing.”

This isn’t the first gym Duncan has re-done. The last one was finished in two-16 hour days.

The gym in Lewistown took five days, “We did 13 hours one day, but the rest we put 15 to 16 hours in.”

In addition to Hatfill, McLaughlin and Bull, Duncan said his wife, Jaylene, helped, “We basically had us. Some people were in-and-out. Some people had other obligations—obviously family—,” he joked, “but definitely want to thank the wives and girlfriends who put up with not having their loved ones for awhile. We had four people. We had three consistent which helped speed things up.”

Both he and his wife are nurses at OSF St. Francis, but he does artwork on the side, “I do paintings, portraits, gyms, signs. The two baseball signs going to the field, I did those. The new Higgins Field sign, I did that one. I did a whole bunch of work for Canton High School’s locker room and their weight room. I completely re-painted all of those and did a bunch of signs for them. I’ve done a couple of baseball signs for South Fulton. I love nursing, but this is a different kind of work. When it’s done it’s a stress reliever. It’s something I enjoy doing. I don’t know if I’d ever make a career out of it, but when I do it, I really, really do enjoy it. I like the challenge.”

Duncan may not have played basketball for Coach Casper, who is also well known for being an accomplished artist, but he did play a significant part in Duncan’s life, “He taught me every single thing I know. Everything I do is from what he taught me. I started doing gyms with him when I was 15. I’ve probably done 20 gyms with him all in the area-Macomb, Beardstown, Illini Bluffs, Dixon. We did Monmouth-Roseville when they first consolidated. We did Abingdon-Avon when they first consolidated so we did those two gyms. We just did Lombard a few years ago.

He’s a very talented man.”