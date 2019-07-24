The Fulton County Neighborhood of the American Sewing Guild will meet Thursday, July 25 at Wallace Park in Canton at 1 p.m.
CANTON-The Fulton County Neighborhood of the American Sewing Guild will meet Thursday, July 25 at Wallace Park in Canton at 1 p.m.
The program will be “Matching Prints,” by Sue Barnabee.
Bring items related to the program AND show and tell.
The lunch bunch will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Official Time Out just off the square in Canton for a Dutch treat lunch.
Anyone interested in sewing is invited to attend. Bring a friend and Sew and Tell.
The meetings are for the enthusiastic seamstress --- beginner, intermediate, advanced or professional.
For information call 647-0111.