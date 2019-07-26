Barbara Humes, 79, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home in Canton.

She was born on April 27, 1940 to Morris and Verla (Danner) Day. They preceded her in death.

Surviving are two sons, Jack (Kelly VanMiddlesworth) Humes of Canton and Curt (Misty) Humes of Glasford; two brothers, Ronnie (Judy) Day of Fairview and Lyle (Terre) Day of California; one sister, Ila Hickey of California; six grandchildren; and her best friends, Joyce and Larry Utech and Lynn Beadles.

Also preceding her in death is the love of her life, Hal Iwashita; and one brother, Sterling Day.

Barb worked at the Mental Health Center in Canton and later at the Illinois River Correctional Center from where she retired.

She was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church in Canton. She volunteered at numerous organizations throughout her life, especially at the Women’s Crisis Center.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton with a visitation one hour prior to services.

Cremation rites have been accorded per her wishes.

Memorials may be made to Women’s Crisis Center.

To view Barb’s tribute video or to leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com