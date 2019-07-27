Mary Ellen Wagner, 93, of Canton, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

CANTON-Mary Ellen Wagner, 93, of Canton, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

She was born on Dec. 6, 1925 in Williamsfield to Lyman and Ruby May (Walker) Masterson. They preceded her in death.

She married Stephen W. Wagner on July 27, 1946, in Chicago. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by three children, Teresa Ellen (Bob) Cabanski, Stephen W. (Linda) Wagner Jr. and Emma Jane Wagner; four grandsons; one granddaughter; four great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one brother, Dean Masterson.

Mary went to the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago and was in the Cadet Nurse Corps. She graduated Graham Hospital School of Nursing in 1961. She was head nurse of the Med-Surgical department at Graham Hospital. In later years she approached the President/CEO of Graham Hospital about the need for a respiratory therapy department. After accelerated education and training in Chicago and Denver, she returned and wrote the policies and procedures and was named the department head. Before she retired, she opened Graham Medical Supply Store. At 85 she worked towards completing her bachelor’s degree at WIU.

Mary was on the public relations committee for establishing Spoon River College.

After she retired, she volunteered at the Fulton County Health Department. Mary was very active in the community and was involved with the Illinois Nurses Association, American Legion Auxiliary, East Star, Jr. Women’s Club, President of the Illinois Valley Lung Association, Graham Hospital Alumni Association and in Business and Professional Women’s Club, to name a few. In 2007 she was awarded Nurse Nationale by the La Societe de La Demmes. In 2011 Mary was given the YWCA Salute to Women of Achievement award.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton where visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be held at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.

Memorials may be made to Steve & Mary Wagner’s Trust School of Nursing through Fulton County Voiture 812.

