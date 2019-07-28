Trump: 'These people are clowns'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — For months President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress have stated there was "no obstruction" and "no collusion" between Trump's campaign and Russian operatives during the 2016 election. But on Wednesday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller gave House Democrats an inkling that may not be the case.

Mueller was tight-lipped; often stating he could not answer a question due to ongoing investigations as he responded to questions in the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees. When he did answer questions directly, he gave short answers. He also asserted his answers would not be outside the scope of the report he had previously delivered.

Mueller testified he did not formulate a decision as to whether or not President Trump should be charged with obstruction because Department of Justice rules mandate a sitting president cannot be charged. It is up to Congress to decide if impeachment is appropriate. After a president is unseated by an impeachment through the House and Senate, then charges could be filed against a president as a private citizen.

In his testimony to the House Intelligence Committee, Mueller stated his investigation was "not a witch hunt." He also said the president was "generally" not truthful in his written responses to questions from the special counsel's office. Speaking in much the same language used in his report, Mueller stated to the House Judiciary Committee: “The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed.” Mueller added that Trump could theoretically be indicted after he leaves office. He added, “We did not address ‘collusion,’ which is not a legal term. Rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy. It was not.”

He also called Trump's praise of WikiLeaks releasing hacked Democratic emails as "problematic" since it displays "giving some hope or some boost to what is and should be illegal activity."

Whether or not Mueller's Wednesday testimony was of any use to the public is under heavy debate. House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who has been the main figure behind the push for more investigations into the president, said beforehand that the purpose of the hearing was for the ability of the public to have Mueller's report delivered firsthand and in a condensed format. For a population that by and large does not want to take the time to read more than 448 pages of the heavily redacted Mueller Report, holding seven hours of dry testimony in the middle of the week during regular work hours may have left little impression.

Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, stated on Facebook after the first phase of Mueller's Wednesday testimony that the continued push for investigation by Democrats is rooted in an inability to accept their party's loss in the 2016 presidential election.

"Americans sent us to Washington to govern, but it's become abundantly clear that House Democrats can't get past the results of the 2016 election and are fixated on impeaching President Trump," LaHood stated. "The conclusion of the Mueller Report was clear. There was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. The political theater we saw today at the Mueller hearings by Democrats won't change that conclusion. It is time to move on and solve the problems voters sent us to Washington to fix, such as passing USMCA, infrastructure reform, fixing our broken immigration system, and lowering prescription drug prices."

But on Friday, Nadler announced the Judiciary Committee would file an application to receive access to Mueller's grand jury materials. "Articles of impeachment are under consideration as part of the committee's investigation, although no final determination has been made," Nadler stated. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is "not trying to run out the clock."

A theoretical clock is ticking in that if impeachment articles are to be filed, they would ideally be done so in September or October before politicians kick into campaign mode. As pointed out Saturday on MSNBC by Rep. Steven Cohen of Tennessee, few will want to do much after they start campaigning. Little will be accomplished between Thanksgiving and Christmas and then from New Year's Day on to Super Tuesday. Cohen is credited as being one of the first Congress members to move toward impeachment and famously placed a chicken figurine on a table where an absent Attorney General William Barr was supposed to have given testimony.

Nadler further stated that if former White House counsel Don McGahn did not cooperate with the committees, he plans to enforce a testimony subpoena on him as well. Pelosi has expressed her concern with jumping into an impeachment process without having substantial evidence.

"We will proceed when we have what we need to proceed — not one day sooner," she said. "A decision will be made in a timely fashion. This isn't endless…"

President Trump in the Oval Office on Friday afternoon referred to the impeachment talk by Nadler and others as "nonsense."

"These people are clowns,” he said according to NBC News. "The Democrats are being laughed at all over the world. I watched Nancy Pelosi…Tried to get through that with the performance that Robert Mueller put on where I don't think he ever read the agreement or document…"

According to an NBC News count, 97 House Democrats and one independent support opening an impeachment inquiry. The group includes 14 of the 24 Democrats on the Judiciary Committee.



