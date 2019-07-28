WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has again come under fire for accusations of racism after he took to Twitter to chastise Congressman Elijah Cummings and characterize the city of Baltimore, Md., as "the worst in the USA."

Trump further stated: "As proven last week during a congressional tour, the board is clean, efficient and well run, just very crowded. Cummings' district is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous and filthy place…Why is so much money sent to Elijah Cummings’ district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States? No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!"

With this series of Saturday tweets, the president not only referred to Baltimore and the surrounding area as a "rat and rodent infested mess," but also inferred that no human would want to live in Baltimore, and those who voluntarily wish to live there are inhuman.

The characterizations came after Rep. Elijah Cummings, who is the House Oversight chairman, lambasted Kevin McAleenan, head of the Department of Homeland Security, in a hearing regarding living conditions in the immigration holding facilities near the southern border with Mexico. Reports of people not being able to bathe for months, meals consisting of poor nutritional quality, people being only given reflective Mylar emergency-style blankets to sleep with and children being left in feces have prompted a number of visits by congressional leaders and attorneys seeking better conditions.

In his admonishment of McAleenan on July 18, Cummings first asked McAleenan if he thought his agency was doing a good job of handling the influx of immigrants entering the country.

McAleenan responded," We're doing our level best in a very challenging situation."

"What does that mean when a child is sitting in their own feces; can't take a shower?" Cummings shouted to McAleenan. "Come on, man. What's that about? None of us would have our children in that position. They are human beings."

"We are the United States of America," Cummings continued in a shouting voice. "We are the greatest country in the world. We are the ones that can go anywhere in the world and save people; make sure they have diapers, make sure that they have toothbrushes, make sure that they're not laying around, defecating in some silver paper."

On Saturday, Trump called Cummings a "brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men and women of Border Patrol about conditions at the southern border, when actually his Baltimore district is far worse and more dangerous."

“Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors,” Cummings tweeted. “It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.”

Trump now faces increased scrutiny by minority advocacy groups over his repeated use of the word "infested" when describing locations around the country dealing with Latinx and African American people. The Baltimore Sun and a number of other outlets have picked up on this point. CNN anchor Victor Blackwell, who was born in Baltimore, called out the president during his broadcast while fighting back tears.

"Donald Trump has tweeted more than 43,000 times; he's insulted thousands of people, many different types of people," Blackwell said. "But when he tweets about infestation, it's about black and brown people."

Trump used the word when stating in June 2018 that undocumented immigrants were coming to the U.S. to "infest our country." The word infestation according to Dorland's Medical Dictionary is defined as: "The state of being invaded or overrun by pests or parasites."

Ed Kilgore of New York magazine's Intelligencer section in June 2018 made the connection between Trump's use of the word "infestation" regarding immigrants to the word's use in anti-Semitic propaganda by Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime in Germany. Such propaganda used illustrations depicting Jewish people as cartoon-like rats or rodents. During the Rwanda genocide of 1994, Rwandan "genocidaires" referred to their nearly one million murder victims — often neighbors they'd known for years — as "cockroaches." The genocide was largely spurred by hearsay, superstition and radio propaganda.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison responded following the tweets by asserting Baltimore is not a city of lawlessness: "It is important for me and the members of the Baltimore Police Department to remain apolitical. We all took an oath to protect and serve the people of Baltimore regardless of their political affiliation, class, race or religion. And that is what we are doing every single day as we work toward making Baltimore the safest big city in America."

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young also tweeted that is is "completely unacceptable for the political leader of our country to denigrate a vibrant American city like Baltimore, and to viciously attack U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings — a patriot and a hero."

According to Orkin Pest Control, while Baltimore is on the "Top 10 Rattiest Cities" list, it has shown a decrease in numbers in recent years. It has slid down to No. 9 — a reduction in three places within a two-year span. Washington, D.C., actually rose from No. 5 in 2017 to No. 4 in 2018. The president's hometown of New York City comes in at No. 3.

Chicago tops the list at No.1 in the country for rat infestations for the fourth year in a row.



