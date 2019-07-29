To Pie or Not to Pie

By Charlie Melton

Shakespeare wrote “To pie, or not to pie. That is the question.” I think that’s right.

I was in the Wonder Market and I remembered that Ms. Katie, the checkout lady, is a pie designer. She charges a mere pittance for a pie, so I ordered a blackberry pie from her. I’d have ordered a dozen or so, but I have to answer to my health-Nazi doctor and my spouse that insists I act “responsibly”.

I ambled straight from my pie order to the harsh reality of the post office. They keep my mail in a locked box but I don’t know why. I doubt if anybody is going to steal and pay my credit card bill. I may just remove the lock in case someone says, “Golly, I have all of this extra money. Why I don’t I pay some random geezer’s bills?” It could happen.

I pulled the mail out and saw a letter from our electric company. Hoping they mailed me a bucket of money because I’m nice, I ripped it open. Bummer days, it was a bill. It was a really big bill. I was crestfallen because of, you know, reality. Not only does an electric bill limit my pie budget, it pretty much cancels my plans for a new recliner and a high-def mega TV.

Due to my status as a pie-aficionado I swore to free up money for my dessert needs. I pulled out all of the stops and went full-nerd on the electric bill. I found several places to economize. I’m sharing it with you because we all need more pie money.

I have several Wi-Fi outlets. By connecting them you can use your phone to turn stuff on and off from anywhere in the Galaxy. They also show how much juice you’re using. I went around the house plugging almost everything into them so I could measure consumption. The wattage used times the hours per month times the rate charged tells you how much each appliance costs you to run. Our rate is 11.9¢ per something. I started with appliances used by other family members and saved mine for the last.

Cell phone chargers are energy hogs. They use resources even when they’re not doing any work, kind of like electronic brothers-in-law. I computed that leaving our 5 chargers plugged in cost $2 a month. That’s nearly 2 pies per year. My fix is to not recharge cell phones except when we order food or Netflix.

The dryer is almost criminal in costs. Doing laundry for 3 people runs $13 a month even if the teenager doesn’t run it on high for an hour to dry just 1 sock. I computed that I’ll get an extra deep dish apple cobbler a month if my beloved hangs clothes on the line. While she was hesitant at first I think she’s considering it.

We have an oxygen concentrator to help my wife breathe. It uses electrocutes to the tune of $25 a month. I’m thinking that if can make a spot for an oxygen truck to park we can just use what vents out into the air. I call that a win for everyone. Better yet, my wife can get a job driving an oxygen truck and just run a hose to the valve. That’s several fried tarts a week right there.

Now we look at my stuff. I’m glad to report that my things don’t use much and since they’re really important, we can absorb those obligations. For example, my coffee pot uses just $10 a month to brew the perfect pairing with every pie. That’s much cheaper than an oxygen machine and tastier too. My TV only uses 43 watts, which is a bargain. I could safely run a much larger TV for very little additional money. As for buying the TV, the income from my wife ferrying medical gases around has got that covered.

It’s possible to get service at peak and non-peak rates. The way that works is that you pay more to use electricity during high usage times. If you use power at night, you get a price break. One utility finds it cheaper to do this. They run pumps at night to fill a hill top reservoir. During the day they use the force of the water and gravity to turn dynamos for free. I’m unclear if they pass that savings on to the customers. Since we consumers can get a break for off-peak usage, the spouse may be glad to save and do laundry at 3:00 AM, unless she’s out on the truck.

I plan to continue this project. My budget demands it. Also, Ms. Katie will appreciate the pie business, I’m sure.

Fini.

You can Email Charlie at geezer_rocker@gmail.com or write him at PO Box 378, Norris City, Il 62869. If you want to pay one of his bills, just pull it out of the box. He won’t mind.