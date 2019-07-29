Emily Helen Entas (nee Sawickis), 97 years old, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born in Kewanee on July 12, 1922, the daughter of Lithuanian immigrants, Victor and Lucy (Marchulitis) Sawickis. Emily grew up in a family of ten children supported by a family farm in the Galva-Kewanee area. She was the beloved wife of Ben Entas who preceded her in death as did her parents and brothers, Donald, Bernard, Al, Johnny, Little Victor, Joe, Eddie; sisters, Mary Kazmierski and Betty Lamb. She is survived by her children, Mary Currier (Bob, deceased), of Naperville, IL, David of Aurora, IL, Larry (Gloria) of Mendota, IL, and Kenneth (Laurie) of Galva; nine grandchildren, Stacey, Jess, Kelly, Ben, Tracey, Stephanie, Erick, and Lindsey, and Nate; and her 14 great grandchildren; and brother, Veto Sawickis.

She worked in electronics for the war while her husband Ben served overseas in WWII and then became a partner in farming with Ben when he returned, raising the four children and working side by side with him in the fields, with the cows, and her incredible flower and vegetable gardens and orchards. Her favorite spot on the farm was the big swing under the catalpa tree where relaxing moments could be enjoyed with a multitude of dogs and cats under feet and her family. Find your favorite spot and say a prayer for her.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. A Rosary Service will be at 4:30 pm, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 prior to the visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church. Father Faustin Rwenchungura will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Please leave an online condolence for Emily’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.



