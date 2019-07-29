Mercer County Sheriff Dusty Terrill warns citizens to not fall for scamming phone calls. The Sheriff’s Office continues to receive information from Mercer County residents regarding scam phone calls in our area.

If any Mercer County resident receives a call that you find to be suspicious do not hesitate to call the Sheriff’s Office or your local police for advice.

Sheriff Terrill warns that no government agency in the United States will ever insist on payment over the phone, especially payment demands involving any type of gift cards.

Scammers can make any phone number appear as another on caller ID, including numbers that appear to be The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Neither the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office nor any Federal Agency will call you regarding any type of outstanding arrest warrant. We will never request that you make payment for such a warrant over the phone.

Sheriff Terrill asks that all residents safeguard their personal identifying information never disclosing your name, social security number or date of birth over the phone.

