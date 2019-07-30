The database, which The Washington Post released publicly last week, details 380 million times between 2006 and 2012 that manufacturers sold opioids to pharmacies, physicians or other distributors — including shipments of more than 1.9 billion pills to Illinois alone.

Communities have long known the tally of resulting overdose deaths. But until now, Americans could not know how many pain killers had been sent to their communities because public officials and drug company attorneys sought to keep the information secret.



Read the full story in this week's issue of The Times Record