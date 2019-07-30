The Red Dog Cystic Fibrosis Committee announced recently its five events raised $38,582.

CANTON-The Red Dog Cystic Fibrosis Committee announced recently its five events raised $38,582.

Co-chairperson Amy Nelson said, "What an amazing weekend to raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The weather was great and a little warm, but that did not deter event goers.

Despite the heat, this year's goals have been met and exceeded. Thank you to the volunteers - all 68 of them.

They worked very hard to make this year's events a huge success. In addition to the volunteers, we want to thank our main-event hosts, Official Time Out, Billy's Tap and Wee Ma Tuk Hills Country Club.

A special thanks goes to our band, Monster Lane, our 'Event and Hole' Sponsors, Scholarship Sponsors, contributors, auction donors, buyers and bidders, golfers, and over 476 event attendees for their generosity."

Nelson continued, "Once again, Jim Nelson entertained as he served as lead-auctioneer for the event.

Jim was assisted by auctioneer Curtis Gorsuch.

In addition, former sportscaster Lee Hall was our Master of Ceremonies.

Lee started the evening off by introducing our special poster girl, Brooklyn Walker. She and her family recently returned from a Make A Wish Foundation’s trip to DisneyWorld.

We had over 64 sponsors donate items to the various packages that could be purchased. It was a huge success. Many thanks to our generous auction and silent auction sponsors located throughout Central Illinois.

One sponsor summarized our mission by attaching a note to their donation-gift; ‘We are hopeful CF one day will stand for Cure Found!’. Everyone, thank you for your gracious support!"

Angie Harrison McCann, co-chairperson, extended thanks to Ashley Harper at Billy’s Tap, Mike Harmon Trucking,Towing, and Car Repair and Michaeline Harrison at Maloof Realty for hosting the Hospitality Party at Billy's Tap Friday night.

The Peoria-area band, JammSammich, was a big hit with the crowd.

This year's Raffle prizes included a $1,000 prize donated by Billy's Tap which was won by Gary Rickert.

A back-pack Yeti cooler donated Dee Clark at State Farm was won by Susie Woolsey.

And, Bistro 101's free dinners-two monthly for a year, was won by Corey Wise.

Stu Harrison, Jr., a Red Dog CF golf co-coordinator, said, "Our 36-team golf outing at Wee Ma Tuk Hills Country Club exceeded our expectations.

The 25th annual Red Dog CF Golf Tourney resulted in a tie with Captain Mark Cornell's team and Dallas Gray’s team with a score of 17 under par.

Bill Towery’s team won 1st flight at -11; and, Cuba Tap owner Dennis Hoenig’s team won 2nd Flight at -6. T

he winner of the 50-50 drawing on No. 4 was Andy Charlesworth. We are grateful our golfers continue to support our efforts in finding a cure for CF.

We had an outstanding day, and we couldn't have asked for better assistance from the Kemper’s staff at Wee Ma Tuk Hills Country Club.”

Mica Hoffman Jones, a Red Dog co-chairperson, said, "The 5th Annual Ridin' for Red Dog CF on Saturday morning and afternoon was expanded this year by traveling across the Illinois River.

Sixty-seven motorcyclists traveled throughout Fulton, Peoria, Tazewell, and Mason Counties. We plan to continue expanding this event next year. We thank all our host-stops and participants."

Jones added, "On April 20th the 3rd annual Red Dog 5K Run-Walk-Bicycle event was held.

Ninety-one runners and 25 bicyclists started at Advanced Rehab and Sports Medicine Services and continued on pace throughout the City of Canton and rural Canton area, respectively.

Next year, the event is scheduled for April 18, 2020.

For more information, call 309-648-1537.

The 5K Run has raised nearly $4,000 for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) and CF Scholarships since its inception.”

Jones noted, "We are proud to be sharing a portion of all the funds raised with the Peoria Cystic Fibrosis Foundation that assists children and young adults with CF.

Over the last 25 years, Red Dog CF supporters have donated thousands to this local chapter of the national CF Foundation. We are excited to support research that has added decades to the lives of people with Cystic Fibrosis since we started years ago.

We are very grateful for this past weekend's heart-warming response."

Jones continued, "In addition, some of our new funds will continue to underwrite 17 CF scholarships for Fulton County students and Spoon River College endowment recipients.

We are pleased to announce that 2019 scholarships are now being processed by our chairperson, Ashley Krulac.

She manages the distribution of payments to various colleges and universities on behalf of recipients selected by Fulton County high schools.

A huge ‘thank you’ goes to all our supporters who have helped so many young people by contributing so generously for nearly two and a half decades.

Next year's 26th annual Red Dog CF, Inc. fundraisers will be held on Saturday, April 18 for the 5K Run-Walk-Bicycle event,

Friday, July 10 for Billy’s Tap Hospitality Party, and Saturday, July 11, 2020 for Ridn’Red Dog Style, golf and OTO’s Tent Party.”