In case you missed it in "The Current", MCBT is partnering with the Illinois Department of Commerce to host Illinois Department of Agriculture Director John Sullivan at Parker Run Vineyards (1116 330th St, New Windsor) this coming Wednesday (7/31) from 9:30am to noon. The event is free and open to the public.



Director Sullivan will discuss industrial hemp, cover crops and other items of agricultural interest. A variety of other agencies are scheduled to present as well. There will be time for questions from attendees, so bring your best!



We look forward to seeing you this Wednesday morning at 9:30.