The Providence Church located west of Lewistown on the Bernadotte Blacktop is holding an August Sing-Spiration Sunday, Aug. 18, 2 to 4 p.m. for an afternoon of friendship and fellowship, complete with refreshments.

LEWISTOWN-The Providence Church located west of Lewistown on the Bernadotte Blacktop is holding an August Sing-Spiration Sunday, Aug. 18, 2 to 4 p.m. for an afternoon of friendship and fellowship, complete with refreshments.

Anyone and everyone is welcome to come join in an afternoon of music