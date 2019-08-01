MACOMB — The McDonough County Communications Board is seeking dispatchers to fill vacancies at the call center.

The board heard of the vacancies and other staff updates during Tuesday’s meeting.

David Bland has retired from the 911 dispatch center and has gone to work as police communicator at Western Illinois University’s Office of Public Safety, according to Eric Lenardt, Macomb-McDonough County Communications Center director. Lenardt also said a part-time dispatcher has resigned due to full-time obligations with the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A full-time dispatcher in training has demonstrated the needed skills and abilities to be an effective dispatcher and is still employed there, but had military obligations during the summer.

Lenardt said he hopes to hire a couple of dispatchers in training within the next week or two. He said that due to a limited number of spots available, he could only hire a certain number of dispatchers. Applications for the dispatcher position can be found at the Macomb-McDonough County Communications Center website at https://911.mcdonough.il.us/

In other business, the communications board voted to approve the Macomb-McDonough County Communications Center director contract.

The next communications board meeting will be on Aug. 27 after the McDonough-Schuyler Emergency Telephone Systems Board in the Macomb Police Department training room.



