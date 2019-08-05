Marguerite A. Cook, 79 of Aledo, Illinois died Friday, August 2, 2019 at Mercer Manor in Aledo. Services are 1:00 p.m. Thursday August 8, 2019 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is 11:00 am until the time of services Thursday at Fippinger’s where memorials may be left to the Mercer County VFW Post 1571 Auxiliary or Fur-Ever Friends. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

She was born August 6, 1939 in Chicago, IL to Leon and Marguerite Jacobson Christian. Margie attended the local schools and married Robert Harmon July 6, 1957 in Aledo, IL. She later married Clifford “Sarge” Cook October 25, 1997 in Aledo, IL. He died December 12, 2012.



Margie was employed at Quinn’s Brothers Grocery in Aledo for ten years. For many years, she assisted her sister, Helen Lemon, in the operation of the Monmouth Tastee Freeze.

She was a lifetime member of the Mercer County VFW Post 1571 Auxiliary. Margie enjoyed embroidery, crochet, baking and spending time with her family and dogs.



Survivors include: one daughter: Barb (Wayne) Johanson of Muscatine, IA; one son: Bill (Tracy) Harmon of Alpha; 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one brother: Robert Christian of San Antonio, TX; several nieces and nephews.



Her parents, husband, one son, Bobby; one great grandson: Coby; one great great grandson: Bentley; four sisters preceded her in death.