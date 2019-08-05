Sandra K. Anderson, 79, of New Windsor, IL, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at Heartland Health Care Center in Moline. Cremation has been accorded and private graveside services will be Saturday August 10, 2019 in the New Windsor Cemetery. Friends may greet the family for a time of food and fellowship to celebrate her life from Noon to 2:00 PM Saturday August 10 at the New Windsor Presbyterian Church CE Building. Memorials may be left to the New Windsor Public Library. Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

Sandra was born April 14, 1940 in Moline, IL to Hubert and Doris Brown Nimrick. She graduated from Winola High School and was united in marriage to Larry R. Anderson June 30, 1959 in Hannibal, MO.



She was employed at Maytag in Galesburg for 30 years retiring in 1999. She volunteered at the New Windsor Public Library and was a member of the New Windsor Presbyterian Church.



She was an avid reader and enjoyed quilting, playing cards, fishing, geneology and wintering in Myrtle Beach, SC.



Survivors include her husband, Larry, 2 daughters, Lisa Masengarb of Silvis, IL,

Mindy(Theo) Bourgeois of Plattsmouth, NE, 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Nena(Phil) Visser of Woodhull, IL, Sonjia(Richard) Fell of Aledo, IL, 3 brothers, Dennis(Ruby) Nimrick of New Windsor, Luther(Daleen) Nimrick of Woodhull, IL; Steve(Sonia) Nimrick of Moline, IL and several nieces and nephews.



Her parents and a brother, Marvin preceded her in death.