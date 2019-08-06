MACOMB-The annual Western Illinois University Supply Chain Management (SCM) Day will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18 in the University Union.

More than 30 companies will be present to recruit for full-time supply chain related employment positions and internships. The event is open to all majors and academic disciplines, as well as to WIU alumni and the public.

"SCM Day at WIU is the big event of the year for the supply chain program. Students and faculty look forward to it every fall," said SCM Assistant Professor Honey Zimmerman. "We enjoy spending the day with professionals from the field, recruiters and alumni, as well as hearing about the needs of the industry and the exacting things happening in the field. High school and community college students are also invited to attend to get a feel for the variety of career path options and opportunities that are available. It's just a great day to spotlight the many opportunities in this area of business."

This year's schedule includes:

10 a.m. to noon-Advisory Board meeting with faculty and industry partners – The Advisory Board meets twice a year to discuss course content, program needs, changes in the industry and more to ensure the relevancy of WIU graduates and continue to update the curriculum to meet the needs of industry.

1:30 to 4:30 p.m.-Career Fair in the University Union Grand Ballroom

5 p.m. – Student-company networking in the Lamoine Room – Dinner will be followed by a keynote presentation from Jeremy Womack, vice president of Supply Chain and Packaging for Group O, Inc., headquartered in Milan. After leaving WIU to become a Marine in 2004, he returned to earn his Bachelor of Business degree in 2010.

Supply Chain Management Day is sponsored by Dot Foods and WIU SCM.

To register to attend or bring your company, visit wiu.edu/scmday.