Catherine Anisa “Katie” Rashid, born September 16, 1922 in LaFayette, IL and was a 96-year-old resident of LaFayette and current resident of Courtyard Estates in Kewanee. She passed away at 7:59 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the estates.

Along with her family, Katie owned and operated Rashid’s grocery store in Lafayette until it closed in 1992. She was the oldest living member of the Rashid family. Katie will always be remembered for her kindness and sincere interest in each and every person she met.

Katie was preceded in death by her parents, James (Shafee) and Lizzie (Zakia), her siblings Jeanette, Quinton (Betty Ann), Helen, Betty Jean (Jack) Lord, and a brother, Kermit who died in infancy. She was also preceded in death by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her adoring nieces and nephews Gayann (John) Pfeiffer of Glen Ellyn, IL, Debbie (Jeff) Ladeur of Naperville, IL, Greg (Debbie) Rashid of Sun City, AZ and Jeff (Kimberly) Lord of Plainfield, IN. Katie is also survived by 10 great-nephews and 3 great-nieces. The family would like to thank Courtyard Estates and Transitions Hospice for their astounding support and care.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 13 at St. John Catholic Church, 202 NE 1st Street, Galva. Celebrant will be Fr. John Burns. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Cremation will be accorded following the services and private inurnment will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kewanee. Memorials may be directed to St. John Catholic Church. Rux Funeral Home in Galva is in charge of arrangements. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.