Rev. Billy Ray Wagner, 78, of Carmi passed away, Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born in Carmi, IL on October 28, 1940 the son of Jesse Cleve and Verna Lucille (Wright) Wagner. Billy married Shirley Ann (Hutchinson) Wagner on November 23, 1961 and she preceded him in death on November 23, 2009. He was a minister at the Carmi First Pentecostal Church. He attended the River of Life United Pentecostal Church in Harrisburg. Billy enjoyed playing the bass guitar at church and would always take time to talk to anyone about Jesus. His grandchildren were his life.

Billy is survived by a son, Terry Wagner; sister, Janice Hite, of Carmi; daughter-in-law, Stephenie Wagner, of Crossville; five grandchildren, Rachel (Aaron) Benko, Jennifer (Josh) Cavins, Shelby Wagner, Jessica Wagner and Nathaniel Wagner; step grandson, David Syers; 4 great-grandchildren, Alexa, Patrick, Johanna and Judah. He was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Wagner; brother, Gary Lee Wagner and a sister, Peggy Griffith.

Funeral service for Rev. Billy Ray Wagner, 78, of Carmi will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi. Burial will be in Newman Cemetery in Carmi. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Campbell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Campbell Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.