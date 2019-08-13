Thursday, Aug. 15, starting at noon, playing on 24-hour repeat, the program West Nile Virus and You, will air on Canton, Lewistown and Cuba cable channel 22.

Canton Mayor Kent McDowell will speak, as well as Katie Lynn, MPH, LEHP, REHS Director of Environmental Health at the Fulton County Health Department; Catherine Miller- Hunt PHD Department of Biological Sciences Western Illinois University and Brianna Hobbs, intern at the Fulton County Health Department.

The video was produced by Joe Ginger’s Video Service.