Plato once said that the beginning is the most important part of the work. With this in mind, it is hard to believe that school is less than a month away. In just a few short weeks, students will be once again walking the hallway for the start of what will hopefully be another great school year. Below are some ideas on how to prepare for the upcoming school year to help make it a great start.

Purchase school supplies as early as possible. Getting supplies as early as possible can promote organization, make your child feel more prepared for the upcoming school year, and create a sense of excitement for the beginning of school. School supply lists are on our website for each grade level.

Re-establish routines. With all of the summer activities and spending time outside enjoying the summer weather, I know my children are not in the routine for the start of the school year. Beginning to re-establish these routines at least a week prior to the first day of school can help with the transition back to school. Some important routines are bedtimes, meal times, and morning schedules.

Talk about returning to school. When talking to your child about the upcoming school year, focus on the fun and excitement of a new year. If there is any lingering anxiety, making your child’s new teacher or teachers aware of this at the beginning of the year can help address this and again get the year off to a good start.

Visit with your child’s new teacher or teachers. Regardless of the age or grade of your child, meeting your child’s new teacher or teachers allows for an opportunity to get acquainted with the schedule, classroom, expectations, etc. It also allows an opportunity for you to provide information to the teacher about your child. Each building will be hosting open houses or orientation nights which provide a great opportunity to visit your child’s school and meet his or her teacher.

We are looking forward to a great school year!! Thank you for all of the support for our schools in the past and we look forward to continuing to work together to make our schools the best they can possibly be.

With the start of the school year, we are excited to welcome the following new staff members:

Kelsey Cox-Junior High English Language Arts

Anna Maloy-4 th grade teacher

Emma Forth-4 th grade teacher

Stephanie Simmons-Junior High Special Education

Torrey Boose-Paraprofessional

Amy Kitley-Paraprofessional

Nicole Allen-Paraprofessional

Larry Northrop-Bus Driver

Cathy Boyer-Transportation Aide

Important Upcoming Dates:

August 1st -Central Registration at Flora High School-9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

August 6th -Freshman Orientation-Flora High School-1:00 p.m.

August 8th -6 th Grade Orientation-FHJHS-6:00 p.m.

August 9th -FHJHS Basball & Softball Pictures Individual & Team

August 12th -Board of Education Meeting at Administration Office-5:30 p.m.

August 13th -Teacher’s Institute Day-No School for Students K-5 Open House-6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

August 14th -Teacher’s Institute Day-No School for Students

August 15th -First Official Day of School for Students (Full Day)

August 20th -Flora High School Open House-6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. FHJHS Open House-5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

August 27th -FHS Student Pictures

August 30th -1 hour Early Dismissal