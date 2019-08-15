Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce the arrest of James E. Haley, age 44 of Viola, Illinois, for one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X Felony), 14 counts of Child Pornography (Class 1 Felonies), and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony).

On June 13, 2019, ISP Investigators were requested to assist the Viola Police Department with an investigation involving Haley, after receiving information Haley was engaged in sexual abuse and manufacturing child pornography. Through a thorough investigation, ISP Investigators gathered digital evidence and witness statements supporting the arrest. Haley was arrested on August 15, 2019, and lodged in the Mercer County Jail. Bond has been set at $500,000 (10% applies).

The investigation was conducted along with State, Local, and Federal law enforcement partnerships to include the Viola Police Department, Moline Police Department, Rock Island Sheriff’s Department, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, and federal authorities. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Mercer County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone who may have additional information is encouraged to call ISP at 309-948-4818. Anonymous tips of child exploitation or child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com, or the Mercer County Crime Stoppers tip line at (3090 582-3500 or mercercounty.crimestoppersweb.com.

The public is reminded all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.