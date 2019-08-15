The City of Farmington’s purchase of the Township’s building is currently on hold until further estimates are gathered.

Members of the Farmington City Council had verbally agreed at their last meeting to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the Farmington Township to purchase the Township’s building, located at 141 E. Vernon St, for $70,000.

The Farmington Municipal Building on East Fort Street is in need of costly repairs, and the plan is for the City to purchase the Township building to house City offices. The Township would share the space with the City.

The agreement currently states the Township would pay $250 per month in rent to be reviewed in five years. The Township would not pay utilities or insurance/

Township Supervisor Tim Haley told the Ledger Wednesday that while the board discussed the agreement during their regular meeting Monday, the matter was not voted on as the City will not have the agreement in writing until an engineer look at the building.

“What we want to do is have someone looks at the condition of the building,” explained City Administrator Rollin Wright.

The City would construct a 30 by 40 foot addition onto the building for Council Chambers; Wright said he is working on getting estimates on that and other minor alterations.

Wright hopes to present those cost estimates to City Council members during the next regular meeting Aug. 19.