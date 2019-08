DUNDAS - The Dundas Ruritan Bulk Chowder will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m.

Chowder - 1/2 gallon and gallon.

Also homemade piesand baked goods.

Chowder is $15 per gallon. Drive-up service available.

For more information: Call Joe Ochs at 618-392-4029, Gerald Ochs at 618-395-2208, or Bill Corry at 618-843-6461.

Please - No galss containers.