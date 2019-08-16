The Ridgway Chapter of the Illinois Audubon society is pleased to announce the speakers and topics for the fall meetings. The local chapter meets on the third Tuesdays of the month in September ,October and November. This will be September 17, October 15, and November 19. The meetings are at 7 PM and held at the First Presbyterian Church, 227 East Elm St. in Olney.

The September 17 meeting will feature Mark Motsinger with the topic being the unique pre-Columbian "stone forts" stretching east to west across the tip of Southern Illinois. The October 15 meeting will be presented by Todd Carr who wrote the book" Images of America, Trigg Ozark Tours at Shawnee National Forest. His talk will be about the original Illinois Ozark tours organized by LO Trigg, with annual tours from 1931 to 1940. Todd has recently revived the tours and created an opportunity for folks to learn about the prehistoric, historic, and natural features of the Shawnee. The November chapter meeting will be presented by Dr. Michael Ward of the Illinois Natural History Survey, and associate professor at the University of Illinois, Champaign- Urbana. His topic will be detailing the importance of Illinois as a migration pathway for millions of birds during the spring and fall, and what Illinois conservationists can do to maximize the success of their sojourn through the state.

The meetings are open to the public. Be sure to mark your calendars as a reminder to attend these interesting programs and learn more about your home state of Illinois.