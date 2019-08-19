The Vibracoustics plant formally Trelleborg in East Carmi, was caught on fire Friday, August 16th around 4 p.m. right at shift change. It broke out in flames on the East side of the plant, where the carbon black silos are located in the plant. The carbon black can often be a reinforcing filler for the rubber products.

The Carmi Fire Department, along with Crossville Fire Department, the Norris City's Fire Department, Enfield, along with the White County Ambulance service, the Edwards County and Wayne County Ambulance, along with Air Evac arrived to assistant in anyway they could.

One male was airlifted for inhalation issues, another worker had received a small burn to his right forearm, he had turned down the medical transport.All the workers had gotten out of the plant with no severe issues, and for that the community is thankful, along with a huge THANK YOU to all the surrounding areas, who helped Carmi in this situation it could had been a very different outcome. There was no structural damage to the plant, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.