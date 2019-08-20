The Mercer County Crime Stoppers are currently seeking information about a series of burglaries in the Village of Matherville. On July 31st and again during the late night hours of August 14th several burglaries have been reported. Several cars have been entered as well as garages and outbuildings.



Several items have been taken including fishing equipment, electronic equipment, currency and alcohol.



Crime Stoppers would like to remind the public to please keep your vehicles, residences and outbuildings locked.



If you have any information about this crime or any other crime please contact the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500 or submit at mercercounty.crimestoppersweb.com. If your information leads to the arrest of the person or persons involved in this crime a cash reward of up to $1000 will be paid to you in a confidential manner.

