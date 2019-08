Lewistown Lodge 104, A.F. and A.M., held an awards dinner Saturday at the Lewistown VFW.

Lewistown Lodge 104, A.F. and A.M., held an awards dinner Saturday at the Lewistown VFW. Widows were recognized, as were first responders. In addition, members received pins for years of membership in increments of five years. Also, Keith Lindsey, Sam Swickard and Tom Svihla were presented Lodge Builder Awards.