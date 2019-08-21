Christopher Biederstedt, 20, of Mendota, appeared in Henry County Court Monday to face a charge of Class 4 felony false reporting of an offense.

Kewanee Police Officer John Gearhart testified that on Aug. 2 he was dispatched to People’s National Bank on a 911 report of a suspicious person taking pictures and videos of people entering and exiting the bank, and walking back and forth between the entrance to the drive-thru window.

Gearhart said when he arrived he saw a man with a black backpack holding a cellphone in a manner that suggested he was taking videos and pictures.

Gearhart said that when Biederstedt saw him he walked away, and when Gearhart tried to talk to him, he kept looking over his shoulder and taking pictures.

Despite Gearhart’s warnings for him to stop, and other people telling him an officer was talking to him, Biederstedt continued walking.

Gearhart grabbed Biederstedt’s backpack and ordered him to provide identification.

He was eventually arrested and as he was walking to the squad car, Biederstedt told Gearhart that he made the 911 call on himself, saying the incident was a “self-proclaimed police audition” for YouTube.

Gearhart said Biederstedt’s caller ID was seen on the dispatch phone. Probable cause was found.

As he was exiting the courtroom, Biederstedt was called to the bench by Judge Gregory Chickris and reprimanded for making facial gestures toward police officers sitting in the galley.

Biederstedt currently is free on a $15,000 recognizance bond.