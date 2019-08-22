MACOMB — Saturday, August 17, Taylor’s Hall on the square hosted a fundraiser for Macomb Bluesfest 2020.

The event was organized by Linda Cox of New Copperfield’s Book Service, and featured performances from King Neptune and J.T. Doubet. A silent auction was also held with many music-related items, including an eccentric guitar-shaped CD rack. On the night of the event, Cox said that turnout was lighter than she’d expected, but that the fundraising was still on track thanks to donations submitted ahead of the event by those who could not attend.

On Wednesday, Cox said that items which hadn’t sold at the auction were still being purchased outside the event. She added that the fundraiser was still receiving donations, but that the total was not available as she hadn’t stopped to count yet. She was confident, however, that their goal had been reached and that they were clear to pay off the deficit from the last Bluesfest.

Due to inclement weather, Bluesfest 2019 was forced to cancel in spite of a large amount of community support and the grants it had received. Now, Bluesfest 2020 is being prepared for an indoor venue, and is set to take place on the third weekend of May.

Cox said she wanted to thank the community for their show of support, recognizing that the wind up to this year’s event has been longer than usual.

