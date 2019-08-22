MACOMB — The Friends of the Macomb Public Library have announced the completion and naming of the Bill Burton Memorial Patio.

Located on the north side of the library building, the patio is designed as a welcoming spot to relax or read for those passing by. A plaque by the patio reads: In Memory of Bill Burton a Friend of the Library: 1928 - 2016”

Burton was for many years a professor of history at WIU who deeply felt the community significance of libraries. He played a founding role in the creation of The Friends of the Macomb Public Library and served as an officer on the board. Both he and his wife, Doris, thought it was important for libraries to be beautiful on the outside as well as on the inside. Burton passed away in 2016. The memorial funds contributed in his name to the Friends became the incentive for the board to name the patio in his memory.

