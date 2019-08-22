The citizens of the City of Aledo are saddened and greatly grieved to learn of the passing of Ethel Greer, the City’s beloved “Tommy”, who energetically flourished until the youthful age of 103.

Tommy first took office in May, 1981 as Ward I Alderman and during those many years she demonstrated that no mistake was made by the electors in placing her in that important position. She proved to be a capable, honest, energetic, courteous, and trustworthy official, devoting herself unselfishly to the duties of her office.

Tommy also served the community as Acting Mayor of Aledo in 1990 after the passing of former Mayor Tom Reay. Tommy continued as Mayor until May, 1991 as the first female Mayor of Aledo.

Tommy served for 24 years as Ward I Alderman ending in May, 2005.