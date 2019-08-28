The Cuba Archery Team qualified to compete in the NASP IBO 3-D Championships and also registered to compete in the NASP Open Bullseye.

The Cuba Archery Team qualified to compete in the NASP IBO 3-D Championships and also registered to compete in the NASP Open Bullseye. The team placed 2nd in Bullseye with one of the team members, Shay Strode, shooting a 284 that qualified her to shoot the next day in the Bullseye Championships where she shot a 282 that day, which she wouldn’t have gotten the opportunity to shoot in this tournament if hadn’t been for a combined team score at Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky, that qualified them to shoot in the NASP Open and Championships.

The coaches are hoping for continued growth of the Cuba Archery Team with two of its members graduating this year - seniors Chloe Fawcett and Natalie Wright. Best wishes to both of these girls.

The coaches and team are excited to possibly get to compete next year at the NASP Open and Championships in Daytona Florida.