CANTON - Sen. Dave Koehler visited Renaissance Care Center in Canton Tuesday morning, where he met with CEO Bradley Alter and toured the facility.

“Nursing homes really do a great job taking care of residents,” Koehler told a crowd of Renaissance residents and staff in the dining room. He also noted the importance of making sure that nursing homes receive federal monies.

Koehler said that Route 24 in Banner will be expanded into a four lane highway and that construction work will begin within the next year.

Additionally, Koehler touched on a bill he helped pass in regards to online sales tax.

Small, locally-owned businesses, which Koehler referred to as “brick and mortar stores” are going out of business due to online stores such as Amazon and Wayfair.

It was ruled in the court case South Dakota versus Wayfair that all states can collect sales tax, he said.

In the bill Koehler worked on, Illinois has changed the way it apples sales tax, meaning instead of applying the tax on where the item is bought, online sales tax is now collected on where the item is received.

“That means we’re going to collect taxes from a much expanded base,” Koehler explained.

Koehler also touched on the Duck Creek Power Plant closure, stating that Illinois as a responsibility to make “counties whole.

“We have to make sure counties like Fulton County aren’t paying the price alone,” he said.

With the power plant’s closure, Koehler noted the importance of taking care of the workers and his working plans to offer incentives for solar projects to be constructed at decommissioned plants.

“We should be using brown sites to use as solar, not agricultural land,” he said.

Koehler added that a bipartisan, balanced budget has been passed.

In a press release, Alter said, “we are very pleased that Senator Koehler made time out of his busy schedule to visit us at Renaissance Care Center.”

Renaissance Care Center has been a part of the Canton community for over 50 years, providing services to both seniors and individuals with developmental disabilities as a part of the Certified Health Management company since 1991. Renaissance Care Center offers three separate service areas, including short term rehabilitation, long term care for seniors, and long term care for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Renaissance CareSuites, a specialty program within the facility, opened in 2004. CareSuites was created specifically to cater to those in need of short-term skilled therapy and nursing care, as a stepping stone to home. It was designed to provide hotel-like comfort as well as highly qualified and caring nursing staff along with unparalleled therapy services. Star Care at Renaissance is a unique specialty program that serves both children and adults with developmental disabilities and complex medical diagnoses.

For more information about the services offered at Renaissance Care Center, or to schedule a tour, contact Jason Rockhold at 309-361-3426 or 309-647-5631.