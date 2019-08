CANTON-The 5th Annual Overdose Awareness Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 31 (International Overdose Awareness Day) at Wallace Park, 250 S. Ave. D, Canton, 1 to 3 p.m.

The event will include:

Speakers

Substance Use Resources and Information

Free Narcan Training and a

Short Memorial Walk Remembering Loved Ones that have been lost to overdose

For more information contact Sue Tisdale, 309-267-5995, duneysdefense@gmail.com.

Duney’s Defense is 501C3 non-for-profit.