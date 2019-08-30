The Canton boys’ golf team was in action at Pine Lakes, Par 35. The following are the results:
Varsity
Canton 174
Morton 149
Medalist-Connor Vicary, Morton with a 34.
Canton-Jackson Gray 39, Trey Passmore 39, Aden Emery 48, Jacob Barnard 48, Brady Sprout 51, AJ Delost 52
Morton-Vicary 34, Roche 37, Coon 38, Osing 40, Strode 45, Hardesty 47
JV
Canton 204
Morton 184
Canton-Stephen Eskridge 45, Ethan Tinsman 50, Tyler Girard 54, Connor Mayall 55, Sammy Mulligan 57, Erik Sivertsen 66, Landon Smith 78