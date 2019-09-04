The Hair Refinery will be presenting a fundraiser, “American Horror Story: Giving Cancer a Scare” Oct. 26 at the Elks Lodge in Canton. Doors open at 5 p.m.

CANTON — The Hair Refinery will be presenting a fundraiser, “American Horror Story: Giving Cancer a Scare” Oct. 26 at the Elks Lodge in Canton. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Join them for an evening of American Horror Story themed entertainment, appetizers, desserts and refreshments.

Cash bar will be available.

The night will also feature a balloon raffle, silent auction, DJ and other fun activities.

The event will benefit the Bright Pink Organization, which helps save lives from breast and ovarian cancer by empowering women to know their risk and manage their health proactively.

Sponsors are The Hair Refinery and Encore Performing Arts Studio.

They are also looking for table sponsors. Table sponsors receive advertisement on social media, radio and flyers and will have a private VIP table with the business name prominent at the event.

Sponsorships are

$200 Silver Sponsor - All social media advertising, radio advertising, private VIP table at event with two tickets, one complementary cocktail per son and a goodie bag

$300 Gold Sponsor - All social media and radio advertising, private VIP table at the event with four tickets, one complementary cocktail per person, logo featured on event t-shirt and goodie bag

$400 Platinum Sponsor - All social media and radio advertising, private VIP table with six tickets, one complementary cocktail per person, logo featured on event t-shirt and goodie bag

For more information, contact Whitnee Weaver at 649-8267 or thehairrefinerycanton@gmail.com.