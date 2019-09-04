A video titled “Canton City Hall: Part Two” will air on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 on Canton, Lewistown and Cuba cable channel 22 starting at noon and continuing on 24 hour repeat play.

A video titled “Canton City Hall: Part Two” will air on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 on Canton, Lewistown and Cuba cable channel 22 starting at noon and continuing on 24 hour repeat play.

The tape covers city totes, the probation office and the pill dispensary box.

Ed Glad interviews Nancy Mackey and Melissa Wilson on these subjects.